Taylor Swift’s Parents SKIPPED Meeting Travis Kelce's Family -- Here’s Why!

Despite much excitement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have to wait a little longer until they can blend their families.

The couple was all set to introduce their parents during Monday night’s football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the tight end’s brother Jason plays for. Considering Taylor and her dad, Scott, were always Eagles fans before Trav entered the picture, it would’ve been an epic night! Unfortunately, it ended up being a Swift-less evening at Arrowhead Stadium! So, what happened?!?

As we all saw, the Anti-Hero artist had a pretty rough weekend in Brazil, the latest stop of her Eras Tour. After a fan died on the first night of her concerts in Rio de Janeiro, the singer postponed Saturday night’s show due to the sweltering heat. She rescheduled the performance for Monday night — meaning she wouldn’t have time to rush back to the States for the football game.

Because of the schedule change, the Grammy winner’s parents Andrea and Scott also decided to hold off on the meeting, too. Per TMZ sources, they didn’t think it made sense for them to meet Donna and Ed Kelce with Taylor gone and Travis preoccupied on the field. Thankfully, nobody’s feelings were likely hurt as the plans were flexible, probably because everyone understands Taylor’s schedule could change at a moment’s notice — as it did.

But, you know, all hope isn’t lost! An earlier TMZ report this week claimed the lovebirds are planning to spend as much time as they can together over the holidays — and there was even speculation the Kelce and Swift families would band together in Kansas City for Thanksgiving! TayTay still has plenty of time to get her fam there by Thursday if she wants! So, the parents may still be meeting soon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Rich Eisen Show/60 Minutes/Taylor Swift/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]