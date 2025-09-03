Young Taylor Swift Performed Private 3-Hour Concert For WWE Star Jeff Jarrett Before His Wife Died Of Breast Cancer

And this is why we love Taylor Swift so much!

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett just revealed the Fearless songwriter put on an incredibly meaningful private performance for his family when his first wife, Jill Gregory, was ill with breast cancer.

In an interview with TMZ Sports out on Saturday, Jeff said he’s known Taylor since she “was a little girl” after she moved to his hometown of Hendersonville, Tennessee, when she was young. Their connection really solidified around Christmas of 2006 when a friend of Taylor’s suggested she stop by after Jill’s diagnosis. So, of course, Taylor — who was just becoming a massive star — went over to say hello.

At first, she didn’t have her guitar, but she “actually ran back home” to get it when his daughters “wanted her to sing and play.” Jill was “really ill” at the time, and to lift all their spirits, the Grammy winner put on a show! Jeff recalled:

“By the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours.”

Incredible!

Calling it “an amazing experience,” the athlete said a party of about 45 people gathered at the home once Tay began playing. Sadly, Jill “passed away about five months after” the special concert, and the Lover musician stayed connected to the family, which has meant so much to his kids. Getting emotional, he expressed:

“That was where she kinda bonded with the family, specifically with the girls.”

He continued:

“But what a very cool relationship that developed. When my wife passed away, Taylor would come around, and was really good with the girls.”

She used to take them to her place to bake, and one of his daughters was in her Mine music video! Amazing!

Hear more of his stories with Taylor — including about how good her chocolate chip cookies are and his thoughts on her engagement to Travis Kelce (below):

She’s the nicest! What a generous thing she did for the family during a very difficult time. Sounds like that impromptu private concert meant so much to them all!

Reactions? Let us know (below).

