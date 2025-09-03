Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Beloved Lifestyle Influencer Jess Hurrell Dead At Just 42 Gordon Ramsay Shows Off Surgery Scar As He Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis! TikTok Star Natasha Allen Sadly Dies At Just 28 How Everything Has Changed For Princess Catherine After Cancer Battle -- Her New Priorities Revealed! Princess Catherine Is BLONDE!! See The Dramatic Transformation! Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Claims Police Body Cam Video & 911 Call Will 'Change Narrative' Around His Death! Dawson’s Creek Cast Is Reuniting Amid James Van Der Beek’s Cancer Battle Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle Brandon Blackstock’s Pregnant Daughter Savannah Breaks Silence On Death Kelly Clarkson WILL Stay On The Voice! How Kelly Clarkson’s Former Assistant Honored ‘Soulmate’ Brandon Blackstock At His Celebration Of Life Prince William & Princess Catherine Are Moving Again -- Here’s Why!

Taylor Swift

Young Taylor Swift Performed Private 3-Hour Concert For WWE Star Jeff Jarrett Before His Wife Died Of Breast Cancer

Pro Wrestler Jeff Jarrett Says A Young Taylor Swift Performed Private 3-Hour Concert Before His Wife Died Of Breast Cancer

And this is why we love Taylor Swift so much!

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett just revealed the Fearless songwriter put on an incredibly meaningful private performance for his family when his first wife, Jill Gregory, was ill with breast cancer.

In an interview with TMZ Sports out on Saturday, Jeff said he’s known Taylor since she “was a little girl” after she moved to his hometown of Hendersonville, Tennessee, when she was young. Their connection really solidified around Christmas of 2006 when a friend of Taylor’s suggested she stop by after Jill’s diagnosis. So, of course, Taylor — who was just becoming a massive star — went over to say hello.

Related: Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift Engagement

At first, she didn’t have her guitar, but she “actually ran back home” to get it when his daughters “wanted her to sing and play.” Jill was “really ill” at the time, and to lift all their spirits, the Grammy winner put on a show! Jeff recalled:

“By the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours.”

Incredible!

Calling it “an amazing experience,” the athlete said a party of about 45 people gathered at the home once Tay began playing. Sadly, Jill “passed away about five months after” the special concert, and the Lover musician stayed connected to the family, which has meant so much to his kids. Getting emotional, he expressed:

“That was where she kinda bonded with the family, specifically with the girls.”

He continued:

“But what a very cool relationship that developed. When my wife passed away, Taylor would come around, and was really good with the girls.”

She used to take them to her place to bake, and one of his daughters was in her Mine music video! Amazing!

Hear more of his stories with Taylor — including about how good her chocolate chip cookies are and his thoughts on her engagement to Travis Kelce (below):

She’s the nicest! What a generous thing she did for the family during a very difficult time. Sounds like that impromptu private concert meant so much to them all!

Reactions? Let us know (below).

[Image via David Mills/WENN & WWE/My World with Jeff Jarrett/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 03, 2025 10:30am PDT

Share This