Travis Kelce Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift Engagement AND Reveals The Secret To A Perfect Proposal!

Travis Kelce is spilling the tea on his engagement!

In Wednesday’s New Heights episode, the Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about what it was like to propose to Taylor Swift! His brother Jason started by pointing out they had to “talk about it” because they didn’t in the episode immediately after the happy news dropped last month. The tight end was more than ready to share, saying:

“That’s right, that’s right. And I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that’s been going on. It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

Awwwww!

When asked how the last week had been now that the whole world knows he put a ring on it, Trav gushed:

“Exciting, it’s been awesome.”

He especially loves getting to call the singer his fiancée, something he got to test out while at the University of Nebraska vs. University of Cincinnati game with Tay last week:

“It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates. So yeah, it was pretty cool.”

Jason sweetly wondered, “Don’t you get giddy saying it?” And the 35-year-old replied:

“Yeah, I do. I still get giddy, exciting times.”

Adorbz!

The Happy Gilmore 2 star then shared his advice for anyone out there whose planning an engagement, urging:

“Man, you’ve gotta know your gal. You’ve gotta know your gal or your significant other. You can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way. You might be able to get some ideas from how other people did it. It might get the creative juices flowing. But I would just say, know your partner, know who you’re doing it for, and do it for the right reasons. Everything else will be beautiful.”

He definitely understood the assignment when proposing to the Grammy winner! He made his backyard the MOST romantic setting for the intimate, fairytale moment, which was perfect for the songwriter! And that gorgeous vintage-style ring was SO her, too!

As for upcoming wedding planning? Travis grinned:

“Oh, it’s gonna go crazy.”

Hah! We’re so here for this era!

Ch-ch-check out the full episode (below):

Love it! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

