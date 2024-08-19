How Big An Impact Would A Taylor Swift Presidential Endorsement Really Have?? Surprising Poll Results...

Taylor Swift‘s presidential endorsement might not have the impact you think it would!

If T-Swizzle would come out and support either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump amid the 2024 presidential campaign, many people would believe it could sway a lot of voters one way or another. With how fiercely loyal her Swifties are, would it be so outlandish to believe that they would listen to her politically? We don’t think so! But, uhhh, a new poll says otherwise!!

The poll was conducted by Talker Research for The US Sun this week, and it shows that Tay Tay’s political leanings would have almost NO impact on any voting whatsoever! A majority 61% of people said they wouldn’t change their choice in the November elections if the 34-year-old was to express her support for one of the candidates.

On top of that, 19% of the surveyed said her celebrity support would have “not much of an impact” on the way they vote. So, where does that leave everyone else? Well, only 20% of the polled individuals said they would listen to Mz. Swift’s endorsement, and admitted it could change the way they vote later this year.

Let’s then break that number down a little bit further: 13% of those respondents said Swift’s endorsement would have “a little bit of an impact” while only 7% said it would make a “very big impact.” Generationally, one third of millennials said the musician’s opinion would have a huge impact on them, while Gen X came in at 17%, and baby boomers a measly 9%.

So, there you have it. Based on this poll, it sure looks like if Taylor gave her endorsement to one of the candidates, it wouldn’t have as big of an impact as SOME may want it to have. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]