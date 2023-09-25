Patrick Mahomes Admits He Felt 'Pressure' With Taylor Swift Watching To Get Travis Kelce The Ball!

NFL superstars like Patrick Mahomes are used to dealing with pressure every week. So the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears was no different, right?!

Uhhh, we ALL now know that’s not true! This past Sunday saw a million times more pressure in KC because Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce had a very special guest in the crowd: Taylor Swift!

As we’ve reported, the Blank Space singer watched the Chiefs blow out the Bears 41-10 on Sunday, taking in the game while seated next to Kelce’s mom! Then she spent some special time with her rumored romantic interest after the game both at Arrowhead Stadium and at a closed-down Kansas City restaurant afterwards!

The duo was in an ecstatic mood after the Chiefs’ win — and Travis’ part in it, catching seven passes for 69 yards and even a touchdown in the blowout! That part of the story was thanks in no small part to Kelce’s quarterback. And when FOX Sports‘ Erin Andrews spoke to Mahomes after the game, the QB was totally candid about feeling the heat from Swift and her fans!

Joking about how the entire Swiftie universe was watching Sunday’s game, Mahomes said:

“I heard that she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure.”

LOLz!

Mahomes went on to admit he knew he needed to get the ball to Travis:

“I knew I had to get it to Trav. He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

Well, we’re glad it worked out! If the Bears knew Taylor was a factor, maybe they would have known to cover Kelce better? If they could anyway… Ch-ch-check out the postgame chat (below):

“I knew she [Taylor Swift] was in the house…. so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis.” – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Travis Kelce’s touchdown!pic.twitter.com/crFG5Rwld1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

Now that’s a good wingman! Ha!

BTW, Mahomes confirmed after Sunday’s game that he personally has still not met the Bad Blood singer yet:

But maybe soon?? After all, they’re practically family! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

