Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Game Amid Romance Rumors!

Whelp, it looks like Taylor Swift accepted that invite from Travis Kelce to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game! No joke!

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer was spotted in an Arrowhead Stadium box sporting a red jacket and cheering on her rumored boyfriend while his team played the Chicago Bears. And guess who she was sitting next to? None other than Travis’ momma, Donna Kelce! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce chatting at the Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/tnp3xdYb5Q — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 24, 2023

OMG!!!!!

Of course, this sighting fuels the rumors that Taylor and Travis are dating right now. As you know, the pair sparked romance rumors weeks after he attempted to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended The Eras Tour. According to The Messenger, a source said the Lover artist has “hung out twice” with the athlete:

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her. They are seeing where things go.”

While Taylor hasn’t spoken out about the rumors, Travis shared on The Pat McAfee Show that he asked her to come to the game today:

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Clearly, she decided to go and support her alleged new beau! Reactions, Swifties? Let us know in the comments below!

