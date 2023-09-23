Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have 'Hung Out Twice' Now -- Here's What She Thinks Of Him!

What is going on with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? That is the question many fans have been asking ever since they sparked romance rumors!

By now you know, a report came out this month that the pair “have been quietly hanging out” in New York City. His brother Jason Kelce seemed to confirm the relationship but immediately walked back on the statement. While on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis said they have been in touch and invited the 33-year-old singer to an upcoming game at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home area.

But the one person we haven’t heard from since the rumors erupted? Miss Swift! Considering she has kept her past relationships private, she most likely wouldn’t say anything about it now. But fortunately, we are getting some insight into how she feels about Travis!

According to The Messenger, Taylor has “hung out twice” with the athlete, and it is not “serious” between them. However, it sounds like the Lover artist has enjoyed her time with Travis so far! The insider said:

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her. They are seeing where things go.”

That said, Travis may have some competition! The source explained that “her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with.” But no matter what happens, Taylor is “in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now.” Hey, nothing wrong with keeping things casual after a six-year relationship!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]