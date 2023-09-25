Taylor Swift Spotted Leaving Kansas City Chiefs Game WITH Travis Kelce! LOOK!

Who was the real winner at the latest Kansas City Chiefs game, you may ask? Well, that would be Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, pics and vids dropped of the Blank Space songstress cheering on her rumored beau Travis Kelce in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri!

If you missed it, the 33-year-old sported a red and white Chiefs jacket as she cheered on the athlete and got acquainted with his mother, Donna Kelce. See (below):

But that wasn’t the extent of the festivities!

After the Chiefs swept the win against the Chicago Bears, the tight end grabbed his date from his momma and made his way out of the stadium — but not without being spotted! That’s right, in a video first shared on sports anchor Jarrett Payton’s Instagram page, the two stars can be seen heading out of the building side-by-side… and the Love Story singer couldn’t contain an ear-to-ear smile!

As they walked past, Taylor said “bye” as Travis, who was dressed in a matching two-piece suit, subtly nodded at the camera. The two weren’t holding hands or anything, but you can totally tell there’s some major chemistry going on! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Awww!

The NFL star, of course, had invited Taylor to his game during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show — an offer that was just too good to refuse, despite a busy schedule. An insider told People on Sunday:

“Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘Yes.’ She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

