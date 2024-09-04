The Surprising Way Taylor Swift Responded To Travis Kelce PR 'Breakup' Plan!

What was Taylor Swift’s reaction to that viral breakup plan from Travis Kelce‘s team? It sounds like she’s shaking off the entire situation!

In case you haven’t heard, a document outlining a “comprehensive media plan” about how to handle Trav breaking up with Taylor circulated on social media this week. No joke! There were pages of a detailed game plan from Full Scope Public Relations on how to “manage and mitigate the fallout” and keep the tight end’s “positive public image” after the breakup!

Supposedly, that would have happened three days before September 28 — which was the date that the official statement would drop. Check it out (below):

The docs claiming to be from Fullscope, ???? PR agents (Pia and Jack). Jack has admitted to setting up PRomances before. Is it real? Maybe, because they aren’t dating. pic.twitter.com/wTpJvxDyKD — LightningRodScotty (@GrateScotty) September 3, 2024

Swifties don’t have to panic, though! The whole thing is some kind of hoax — reportedly a student’s project of some kind released online!

Although Travis’ PR firm is indeed Full Scope, they did NOT create this doc! A rep for the company confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday the document is fake — and they got their legal team involved in the matter:

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency. We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Damn! Travis’ team isn’t messing around here!

What does Tay have to say about this mess? Well, she isn’t as bothered about it as her boyfriend’s PR team! The Evermore artist thinks what happened is pretty “hilarious” instead! Wow! An insider told DailyMail.com on Wednesday:

“Taylor was unbothered and quite amused by this. She usually pays these things no mind at all, but this was some hilarious AI realness. It isn’t even worth an actual reaction from her or her team. She and Travis had a good laugh over it and his camp only got lawyers involved because it is his PR firm listed on the document.”

At least Tayvis can laugh about the whole thing! In fact, they have such a good attitude about the situation that we may see them commemorate their fake “breakup date” soon! OMG! The source continued:

“After learning that their ‘breakup date’ is coming up so soon — September 28 — they now need to plan something super special and fun on that day to commemorate. Coincidentally, September 28 is around the first NFL game of the season and is also National Beer Drinking Day — so that makes a good date night for sure.”

That would be so funny!

Fortunately, we may not have to wait that long to see Taylor and Travis together! The musician will reportedly attend the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the year this Thursday — and then all the games afterward until she returns to The Eras Tour in October. Perhaps they will further prove to the world all is well and show off their love this week! Fingers crossed for a Taylor sighting!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised about how Tay is “unbothered” by this situation? Sound OFF in the comments!

