Taylor Swift Reacts To HILARIOUS Video Of Fan Getting Drunk At The Eras Tour!

One Swiftie’s drunken journey at The Eras Tour even got Taylor Swift laughing!

Content creator Elliott Norris posted a hilarious video of himself at one of her concerts last month, in which he got “tipsier every era” of the setlist. And he was not joking, either! The beginning of the video started with him screaming and attempting to sing along to the songs of the Lover and Red sets. But by the time the pop star began the Reputation segment? Well, Elliott became wild in the best way! With a beer in hand, he twerked to …Ready For It. OMG!

He grabbed a flight of beer during the Folklore and Evermore era, and his “lazy eye [was] coming” when Taylor got to 1989. And from there, Elliott was gone! FAR gone! The video ended with him sobbing and dancing to So High School and Down Bad from The Tortured Poets Department. Check it out (below):

It looked like Elliott had a great time at The Eras Tour! We love to see it! And so did Tay Tay, apparently! She commented on the video on Sunday, saying:

“This was a whole entire journey ”

Elliott must be freaking out right now! He responded to her message, saying how it was a “big moment” for him. See her reply (below):

