Taylor Swift Reacts To Kylie & Jason Kelce's Pregnancy Announcement! 

Auntie Taylor Swift heard the new news about Kylie and Jason Kelce!
On Friday, the 32-year-old mom took to Instagram to reveal she and the former Philadelphia Eagles player are expecting their fourth child together! And it’s another girl! Wow! She posted a hilarious and adorable picture of the reactions from their three daughters — 5-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 1-year-old Bennett — to having a new sister, writing in the caption:
“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”
Check out the post (below):
Whelp, it looks like not everyone was thrilled about it! LOLz! But what did others think about the exciting news — like Tay? The pop star subtly reacted by liking the post! We bet she also already got to work on making a baby blanket, just like she did for bestie Gigi Hadid! Meanwhile, Donna Kelce wrote:
“Love it!!!”
Aww! Mama Kelce must be so excited to have another granddaughter! Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany offered her congratulations, saying:
“Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!”
Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast account said:
“Congratulations to the whole fam “
Congratulations again to Jason and Kylie! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!
[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kylie Kelce/Instagram]