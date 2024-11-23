Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift Reacts To Kylie & Jason Kelce's Pregnancy Announcement! 

Taylor Swift Reacts To News Kylie & Jason Kelce Are Expecting Their Fourth Child! 

Auntie Taylor Swift heard the new news about Kylie and Jason Kelce!

On Friday, the 32-year-old mom took to Instagram to reveal she and the former Philadelphia Eagles player are expecting their fourth child together! And it’s another girl! Wow! She posted a hilarious and adorable picture of the reactions from their three daughters — 5-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 1-year-old Bennett — to having a new sister, writing in the caption:

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”

Check out the post (below):

Whelp, it looks like not everyone was thrilled about it! LOLz! But what did others think about the exciting news — like Tay? The pop star subtly reacted by liking the post! We bet she also already got to work on making a baby blanket, just like she did for bestie Gigi Hadid! Meanwhile, Donna Kelce wrote:

“Love it!!!”

Aww! Mama Kelce must be so excited to have another granddaughter! Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany offered her congratulations, saying:

“Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!”

Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast account said:

“Congratulations to the whole fam

Congratulations again to Jason and Kylie! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kylie Kelce/Instagram]

Nov 23, 2024

