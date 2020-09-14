Taylor Swift Gifts Katy Perry The Sweetest ‘Hand Embroidered Blankie’ For Daughter Daisy Dove!

It’s amazing to see how far these two have come since burying the hatchet!

To celebrate the arrival of Katy Perry‘s first child with Orlando Bloom, Taylor Swift sent over the sweetest gift for little Daisy Dove Bloom: a hand embroidered baby blanket! The new mom gushed about the thoughtful present on Instagram, putting it on display late Sunday night for all her followers to see.

Along with a pic of the silky pink cover, Katy couldn’t help but share her baby girl’s appreciation for it, too:

“Miss Daisy Dove adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager ♥️”

Fans will remember it was only two years ago when the Roar songstress extended a literal olive branch to her former enemy, leading the pair to eventually reunite in Swift’s You Need to Calm Down music video in 2019.

Clearly their relationship has grown since then!! We love to see it!

