Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Baby Girl & ADORABLE Handmade Gift From ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift — Look!

Not only does Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik‘s new baby girl have stunning famous parents, but she also has a doting “Auntie” in none other than iconic pop songstress, Taylor Swift!

On Saturday, the 25-year-old new momma shared a special glimpse of her newborn daughter on social media, while also revealing the Folklore artist recently sent over a sweet gift to celebrate news of the little one’s arrival just days ago — how AH-dorable!

The supermodel took to her Instagram Story to share the photo of the baby girl (name still unknown!) proudly rocking a handmade blanket from Taylor, along with a mini Versace sweatshirt from her other “auntie” Donatella Versace. Of course, this baby would have designer fashion threads!

But we’re honestly more focused on that tiny little fist we see poking out in the pic (below)!

Awww!

We know Swift and Hadid’s friendship goes way back so it’s no surprise the singer has earned that familial title, and it’s obvious by her post that the gesture was appreciated. We love to see this, especially the peek at baby girl! We’re also still dying to know what her name is, but hopefully, that special detail will be revealed very soon.

As we mentioned up top, Gigi and the former One Direction band member became first-time parents earlier this week, with Zayn confirming the news Wednesday on Twitter. Overcome with pride and emotion, he wrote:

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

A day later, Miz Hadid also addressed the news on her IG account, including a black-and-white photo of her baby’s hand:

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love “

Per the latest update to come from her inner circle, the model is said to be resting comfortably at home while everyone makes sure she is taken care of. We’re glad she found a little time to bless us with that sweet pic and we’re sending our best to her entire family!

