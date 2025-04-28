Travis Kelce's Latest Move PROVES The Friendship Between Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & Ryan Reynolds is OVER!

Travis Kelce‘s latest social media move just revealed A LOT about Taylor Swift‘s current dynamic with Blake Lively!!!

The former besties have been feuding for months ever since the pop star was dragged into the actress’ legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star/director. Earlier this month, sources finally had good news to share: the Gossip Girl lead had reportedly apologized and the pair made amends. Amazing! But… maybe s**t has hit the fan again??

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Kansas City Chiefs star is no longer following Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram! On Reddit on Sunday, a fan pointed out the unfollow, saying in response, “Yikes.” The poster added:

“They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts prior to the drama.”

Another user shared screenshots trying to prove that the athlete did at one point follow the Deadpool star and no longer does.

As Perezcious readers know, Taylor’s been friends with Ryan and Blake since 2015. When Travis entered the picture, fans noticed Ryan started following him in August 2023 — before the couple went public with their romance. At the time, a social media user said on X (Twitter):

“The biggest giveaway when Taylor begins dating someone or ends things is when all of her friends, especially Ryan Reynolds makes edits to their IG following list. Ryan started following Travis on August 8th.”

So, the fact the footballer has now unfollowed the performer says a lot! IG follows always have a way of revealing the truth!

Another Reddit user posted a screenshot claiming Trav’s last “like” on a Ryan post was in December 2024. Oof. That’s just around the time Blake went public with her Justin Baldoni allegations! Yeesh. At this time, Ryan is still following the NFL star.

This comes after reports that Taylor was expected to be served as part of Blake’s lawsuit last week. It’s unclear if she’s been subpoenaed yet, but she does NOT want to be involved in this suit any more than she already is. So, we’re not shocked if this ongoing legal issue is throwing yet another wedge in the friendship, even if Blake apologized. Brutal!

But thanks to Trav, we have a better idea of what’s really going on behind the scenes! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF!

