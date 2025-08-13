Watch Taylor Swift Address All The 'Male Sports Fans' Head-On In HILARIOUS Podcast Teaser!

With Taylor Swift finally doing boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s show for the first time — also marking their first joint interview AND her 12th album announcement… Tonight’s New Heights is undoubtedly the most anticipated podcast episode of all time! And now you can watch the opening thanks to an incredibly hype new teaser!

Jason Kelce‘s guest intros are always fire, but of course for someone as accomplished in her field as Tay, this was a HUGE list of achievements and world records — some of which surprised even her!

But after that epic awesomeness, Tay quickly popped her own balloon, getting self-deprecating by addressing the elephant in the room… Which is all the angry Brads and Chads who hate seeing her existing so much in their NFL world:

“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, and um, I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

Ha! Those fellas may be the loudest on social media, with that complaints and conspiracy theories. But thankfully there are enough Swifties to drown them out! Just wait until you see the numbers on this podcast to prove it…

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious teaser for your first taste of Tay on New Heights (below)!

IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING TAYLOR SWIFT. TONIGHT. 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/RjjaFVaYy3 — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 13, 2025

The ep drops at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday night… Are you ready for it??

