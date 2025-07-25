SHIRTLESS Travis Kelce Gets Covered In Honey By Bad Bunny In Happy Gilmore 2! Then Fed To A Bear?!

As much as Bad Bunny covering a half-naked Travis Kelce in honey sounds like the plot to a dirty movie, it’s actually a scene in Happy Gilmore 2!

The much-anticipated sequel to Adam Sandler‘s classic film hit Netflix on Friday, and of course, we couldn’t wait to see KillaTrav show off his acting skills! But one thing we weren’t expecting is this… MAJOR SPOILER ALERT ahead!

In the film, Travis’ character is a hotel server, who’s serving pro golfer Jack Nicklaus an Arnold Palmer. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, plays a bus boy named Oscar alongside Trav. At one point, he tells the footballer’s character Jack requested Bombay, not Tanquaray gin for his drink — which makes Travis’ character lose his cool.

He says in the scene:

“You told [him] that was on me, man? You threw me under the bus? Why, so you could be the hero? You took the knife and stabbed me in my back!”

Benito’s character swears he didn’t mean any harm by it, and that he “just meant to help”, but Trav ends up firing him:

“I can’t work like this! Watching my six. You mess around, you find out … You’re fired.”

Adam’s returning character, Happy Gilmore, hears the exchange and asks Trav why he was being so “harsh” to which he responds:

“Sorry you had to hear that, Mr. Gilmore, but you don’t know the backstory.”

Clearly there’s some Bad Blood between him and Bad Bunny!

Later in the film, Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend loses it again, this time chest-bumping two characters way too hard in excitement and sending them flying into a table following a golf tournament. His energy — both good and bad — isn’t something his former bus boy is a fan of. When the Puerto Rican musician’s character is told to visualize his “happy place”, he has a dream sequence where he gets the ultimate revenge on Travis!

In the WILD scene, Benito can be seen using a brush to slather the shirtless tight end in honey, while he’s tied up on a pole in a beautiful garden scene. The whole time, Trav’s character is fussing:

“What do you got there… honey? What is this? What is this? Is this about the job? Come on! Come on, man… Oh no!”

Just as the MONACO artist walks off, the Kansas City Chiefs player is brutally attacked by a bear and screams for mercy! OMG!

See for yourself (below):

Travis in Happy Gilmore 2! pic.twitter.com/8JifjaBvJH — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) July 25, 2025

Luckily for Travis, it’s just a dream sequence and he doesn’t actually die to a bear… but with the bus boy’s opinion of him, he might better sleep with one eye open!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Have U seen Happy Gilmore 2 yet? Sound OFF (below).

