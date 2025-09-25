Travis Kelce Outbursts Follow Fears He'll 'Buckle Under The Pressure' Of Taylor Swift Engagement: SOURCES

Is Travis Kelce spiraling because of his engagement to Taylor Swift??

It’s no secret that the tight end has been having a tough time lately on the field. With his Kansas City Chiefs winning just one out of three games so far this season, no. 87’s emotions are running high.

During Sunday’s game, he was caught yelling at coach Andy Reid on the sidelines — and according to a lip reader, Andy may have threatened to bench him before Trav claimed he was dealing with an ankle injury! Really bad news, if true.

But now sources are opening up about a new factor that’s putting more pressure on the player’s shoulders this season. Sources told Star Magazine on Monday that those in his inner circle are concerned he might “buckle under the pressure” of his wedding to the pop star! Oh no!

The pair just announced their engagement, and no wedding date has been shared publicly. But taking the next step in the relationship has led to more “scrutiny,” the insider explained:

“Things have gone up a level in terms of scrutiny as he plans out the rest of his life with Taylor. And the fear is he’s going to buckle under the pressure. He loves to lead by example, but there’s more of an edge to him now.”

A second NFL insider told Rob Shuter for #ShuterScoop:

“He’s juggling wedding planning, nonstop scrutiny as Taylor’s fiancé, and the Chiefs’ shaky start. It’s boiling over.”

Travis is also “juggling” other commitments, like his weekly podcast New Heights, work for “brands and endorsements,” and his “acting aspirations,” which will all take up a lot of his time as he approaches the wedding, Star‘s source said. He admittedly made the mistake of getting too distracted last season, resulting in a Super Bowl loss. Sounds like the same thing may be happening again!

The source pointed out that unlike other players, the spotlight is heavily on his love life, and “he’s getting bombarded by media” and “people trying to nose in on his relationship with Taylor.” They elaborated:

“Most of the football players just go home with their WAGs or celebrate after a game. No wonder Travis is lashing out at his teammates. It’s all too much.”

Aside from his looming nuptials, he’s also dealing with new factors — like the safety of his partner! His wife-to-be is seemingly facing a scary security threat right now — that’s likely distracting him a little bit, too!

But because he’s already having so many outbursts during the start of the season, an insider for Rob speculated this is just the beginning:

“He’s rattled. If this is September, what happens when the wedding march starts?”

Oof.

At least a wedding is something he knows is going to have a happy ending! It may be stressful at times, but we doubt he’d be as fed up as he is on the field! He has high hopes for his 13th season in the NFL and it hasn’t been going well so far. It’s really not shocking he’s so visibly upset. Hopefully, he can get it together and prove any doubters wrong!

Reactions? Do U think the wedding is adding too much pressure to his plate?

