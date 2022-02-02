Body Of Missing 25-Year-Old Man Found In Trunk Of His Car In Impound Lot Identified As Taylour Young

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The body discovered last month in the trunk of his vehicle has been identified as Taylour Young (above), who went missing almost two months ago.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department announced that the body of the 25-year-old was found “in an advanced state of decomposition” on January 19 in the trunk of his car in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas.

Young was last seen on December 9 in surveillance footage driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic near Capital One Bank on South Voss Road in Houston. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Officer has yet to determine Young’s cause of death, and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

The victim’s mother, Tiffany Robinson, took to social media to post a tribute to her son after the news broke. Alongside a photo of him, she wrote:

“As I shared Taylour’s disappearance with the world, I want to share my worldly loss as well. I lost my son, my baby, my friend; and will raise his love, his dog Gigi. During [our] time of mourning, I ask that you continue to lift us up in prayer.”

Thanking those who supported her family during their search, she added:

“Be mindful and respectful of our privacy and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing.”

Robinson also spoke to People about her son, telling the publication that he was a “quiet child.” She shared:

“He was humble, nice, active and friendly. He loves fishing, riding bikes, but most importantly skateboarding. He’s not argumentative. He’s not a fighter. He loves helping people. It’s just odd that this could happen to him, disappearing.”

After his disappearance, Robinson learned even more amazing things about her son. She explained:

“He is so loved. I’ve had his coworkers tell me funny stories. I didn’t know Taylour would go to Whole Foods and play bingo with senior citizens, but a colleague of his told me that. I thought that was so funny and just the perfect example of the nice boy he is.”

Adding that her boy was working toward a promotion at his job, she noted:

“The HR director at his job told me, ‘He is one of my highest performers. He’s consistent.'”

Such an absolute tragedy.

Anyone with information concerning Young’s death is urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

