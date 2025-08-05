Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Down In Tears As She Questions If Cancer Is 'Payback' For Her Affair With Married Horse Trainer

Teddi Mellencamp cannot help but wonder if getting cancer is karma for her affair with a married horse trainer.

You may recall that after the reality star filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave last year, news broke that she had cheated with another woman’s husband, Simon Schroeder, and how the wife found out is so horrible! The story goes that Teddi reportedly traveled with her lover to Florida while his wife, Karli Postel, was giving birth to their second child back home in California. Karli became “suspicious” — as any woman would if their hubby missed out on the birth of their own kid to be in another state with another woman!

After the two returned home, she found texts on his phone “that exposed the affair.” When Karli confronted them, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum owned up to the affair and swore to end things for good. However, she didn’t! She continued the affair with Simon anyway! Karli eventually found out and told Edwin everything about Teddi’s infidelity.

The whole scandal ultimately destroyed not one but two marriages. Karli filed for divorce on December 30. As for Teddi and Edwin? The Bravo personality was the one to file first back in November 2024 — but the divorce is currently on pause, and for an unfortunate reason. Teddi sadly got diagnosed with stage four cancer months later, after her melanoma metastasized to her brain and lungs. And she now feels her health crisis is a punishment for all the pain she caused.

During the second part of her interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on Tuesday, Teddi opened up about the affair with Simon, acknowledging that she “hurt” people. John Mellencamp’s daughter said:

“I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes.”

And because of the pain Teddi caused, she breaks down in tears and questions if that is the reason she got cancer:

“To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback. Nothing goes without payment, I guess. However long it was that it was all over the press, it was everywhere. You’re trying to minimize everybody’s pain. You end up maximizing it. Because now not only do you have yourself, you have your significant other, your kids, the other person’s significant other, their kids.”

Oof.

Regardless of what happened in the past, Teddi doesn’t deserve to have such a terrible disease like cancer. It’s heartbreaking that she thinks that way. Hopefully, she can change her mindset on it one day. Teddi then recognized that “so many people are hurt in the wreckage,” adding:

“But I can say this from knowing — the wreckage doesn’t happen on its own.”

She also noted that “it never had happened to me.” What? When host Jamie Kern Lima asked what she meant by that statement, Teddi explained she was “so broken” and “so sick” back at that time, she did things she knew were wrong:

“I think I was so broken as a human being during that part of my life that I did things out of my better judgment. Remember how I told you there was like months of headaches and stuff like that? I was looking for comfort anywhere I can get it. I felt so much pain. I felt so sick. I didn’t go to the doctors. I just felt some certain kind of way. And the pain was so much that I had gotten to the point of like, almost hating waking up in the morning, which I had never been that kind of person.”

While Teddi wasn’t herself back then, she is also not going to fully blame her actions on the fact that she wasn’t feeling well:

“But I do think a bunch of things happened in my life all around the same time, and I had zero control of any of them. Like I just was running around like a chicken with my head cut off.”

It is a lot to go through in such a short amount of time. Despite the betrayal, Edwin hasn’t left her side during this difficult health battle. She confirmed the exes put their divorce on hold after the diagnosis, saying:

“I always knew he’d do the right thing by me. If he wanted to, he could still be filing and finishing this divorce off right now. But, my dad [musician John Mellencamp] and family just said like, ‘I don’t think this is the right thing for her to be able to try to navigate right now or figure out.’ It was like, ‘Yeah, of course. No, we’ll wait. We’ll wait until she’s better, and then we’ll figure it out.'”

While the divorce is off the table at the moment, Teddi continues to call Edwin her “ex-husband” because she doesn’t “know what you call somebody you were married to, then you filed for divorce, and then you got cancer, so then everything went on hold.” It is a complicated situation for sure!

But Teddi does know one thing — she doesn’t “hate Edwin.” They are even in a good place after all the hurt they caused each other with their respective affairs. The two are even living in the same house together and “don’t argue,” according to Teddi! Wow! And at the end of the day, she wants nothing but the best for him and their family:

“I just want him to be happy, and I want our kids to be happy, and I want us to be able to have a good friendship and relationship, and I don’t want to do anything to hurt him. I kind of know how our marriage works.”

So far, it seems Teddi and Edwin are really putting aside their differences and getting through this tough time together as family. Watch the emotional podcast episode (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Jamie Kern Lima/YouTube, Simon Schroeder/Edwin Arroyave/Instagram]