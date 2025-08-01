How Jessica Simpson's Breakup Album Helped Her Deal With Ex Eric Johnson's 'Mistakes' -- Like CHEATING?!?

Jessica Simpson knows Eric Johnson made some big “mistakes” during their marriage, but she is choosing love over hate when it comes to her estranged husband!

While discussing her upcoming song Reckoning off Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2 in a new interview with Parade on Friday, the 45-year-old singer shared that making the track inspired her to have more “grace and compassion” for others — even when they may not deserve it! That means you, Eric! We are still reeling over Jessica’s revelation that he cheated on her with another woman!

However, she isn’t holding onto the hurt over the betrayal, not only for the sake of their family but for herself, too. Jessica explained:

“I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail. And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes. And that really was probably the biggest lesson of all.”

Wow!

How mature of Jess! The former reality star noted that when she began working on both parts of Nashville Canyon, it was during a difficult time in her life (AKA the messy breakup):

“When I was in Nashville and recording, I was going through a really hard time, an unexpected change of life. I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused. But I didn’t let the confusion, the heartbreak, the negativity of that hold me back.”

While in the studio, Jessica said she worked hard “to get to a place where I can have grace and compassion for the situation — for the sake of my kids — and be strong for myself, for my kids, for my family, even for Eric.” She added:

“I am a leader. I’m a mom. It is so important to bright-side the s**t out of things. I’m a very optimistic person, and I know everything happens for a reason, and I know the truth sets you free.”

No one would blame her if she held a grudge after what happened! However, Jessica is being the bigger person, and we respect her for that!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you take the same approach as Jessica in a divorce? Let us know in the comments!

