Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Dad John Is Already Planning Her Burial Amid Heartbreaking Cancer Battle

Amid Teddi Mellencamp’s cancer battle, her father is thinking about her final resting place.

During Tuesday’s episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge, the 43-year-old opened up about a morbid conversation she had with her father, rock legend John Mellencamp. As she’s fighting for her life to win her battle against melanoma, which has heartbreakingly metastasized to her brain and lungs, he’s thinking ahead about the worst case scenario. She dished:

“Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.’ He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.’”

Ugh. What a difficult thing to be forced to think about… Especially when she’s trying so hard to stay positive and hopeful. So incredibly sad.

She said she asked if there’d be room for the three children she shares with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, including Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 5, and John had the following to say:

“He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried.”

The reality TV star noted she asked her father whether this was something she really needed to make a decision now, and he responded:

“You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.”

So eerie. Our hearts just completely break for Teddi… But at the same time, it’s better to be prepared and to have all your ducks in a row rather than leaving your family to make decisions on your behalf.

She later confirmed she agreed to be buried in the family mausoleum, so her co-host Tamra need have to travel to Indiana to see her grave site. She joked she’ll have “hot girls never die” etched on her tombstone. You can listen to more from the episode (below):

Earlier this month, Teddi revealed her cancer had tragically progressed to Stage 4. But she’s optimistic immunotherapy and radiation will offer what she needs to beat it.

Our hearts are with Teddi and the entire Mellencamp-Arroyave family!

