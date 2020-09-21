Teddi Mellencamp Reportedly Getting Axed From RHOBH For Being ‘Boring & Stale’!

And another one!

Teddi Mellencamp is the latest Real Housewives cast member set to exit the juggernaut franchise, except unlike NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards, the reality TV starlet apparently won’t be missed on her way out.

According to a new report from DailyMail.com, Bravo has been very dissatisfied with the 39-year-old’s presence on RHOBH in comparison to her headline-making co-stars — and now they’re looking to replace her with some fresh blood!

One insider revealed to the outlet:

“The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show. They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance.”

Teddi first joined the series in 2017 and has struggled to really find her footing among the other women (apart from Kyle Richards) ever since. The source explained that’s a big reason why she’s about to get the boot:

“She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members. The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle no one is friends with her.”

Ouch. With the rest of the cast allegedly in agreement that they’re over their co-star, this really sounds like a good, old fashioned coup!

Mellencamp’s storyline this past season primarily revolved around her pregnancy with daughter Dove, who made her grand arrival to the world back in February. The momma of three was also responsible for dropping the bombshell that Brandi Glanville told her and Kyle about the alleged affair with Denise. That endless hookup drama proved to be a ratings gold mine for the network all summer, but it appears they got what they needed from her in that respect and are ready to finally move on.

With the coronavirus pandemic already somewhat limiting the show’s production value (how many virtual blowout dinner fights can you really have in quarantine?), we guess you can’t blame them for wanting to stick to the juicy stories and individuals that’ll keep the lights on for much longer.

Still, what a tough break for Teddi!

Getting the ax like this right after her All In By Teddi diet program was recently slammed by former clients who anonymously accused her accountability coaching method as a “scam” has to hurt. In case you missed the drama, the program was labeled as “sick and unhealthy,” which led the star to tearfully defend herself against the claims on social media.

Perezcious readers, do U think she’ll be able to bounce back from the dieting backlash AND getting fired from Real Housewives? Or are her days relishing in the public eye over for good? Ugh, we can’t wait to potentially get the real scoop from Andy Cohen sometime soon, but in the meantime, share your thoughts with us (below) in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]