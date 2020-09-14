Andy Cohen Confirms Why Denise Richards Left RHOBH — And It’s Not What You Think!

Denise Richards has had enough of the reality TV lifestyle… or maybe more accurately, she’s had enough of the reality TV lifestyle unless you want to help her secure the bag!

As we’ve been reporting, the 49-year-old actress has decided to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a two-season run that saw her quickly become the center of attention amid ongoing hookup rumors regarding ex-cast member and current guest star Brandi Glanville. But two seasons has proven to be enough for the Wild Things star, and it seems like she’s content to ride off into the sunset after her dramas catapulted the Bravo show to new ratings successes!

Now the channel’s main face and Housewives puppet master Andy Cohen is speaking out about Denise’s decision to leave in a brand new interview with PeopleTV‘s Reality Check. The full interview is set to air on Monday afternoon, but we caught an early-morning glimpse of a few key points from Cohen, who first and foremost confirmed the reason behind Denise’s departure from the successful reality TV empire: money!

Speaking in the virtual interview with the mag’s online show, Cohen said of Denise’s departure (below):

“I’m just sad we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season. I’m kind of living in that sadness. We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal.”

Wow!

So it may not seem like much, but there’s a lot there. For one, as it turns out, it sounds like Denise was negotiating to return for another season on RHOBH before talks fell through? As in, she didn’t just want to walk away, all bridges burned, after this past season’s HIGHLY contentious reunion special?! Inneresting!

It totally looked like she’d just had enough by the end of it all! But it may have all been played up to put her in a better negotiating position?? Man, she may be a better actress than we gave her credit for!

And more than that, are we crazy to agree with Aaron Phypers‘ wife for looking for more money?! After all, her endless hookup drama with Glanville followed by blow-out fights with cast mates Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne helped lead RHOBH to become a ratings juggernaut over the last few months.

No wonder Denise wants a cut of that action before signing on to go through all that B.S. again! We don’t blame her!!!

On Reality Check, the Watch What Happens Live host further said he understood Denise’s reaction to the entire season’s dragged-out storyline of the alleged hookup drama surrounding Glanville. Cohen offered:

“[Denise] is answering her truth. She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen [with Brandi], I would imagine that it’s something that maybe she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

Understandable!

So off goes Denise, back to a much quieter private life with Phypers and her three daughters — Sam, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9 — away from the salacious world of reality TV.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will you miss Denise’s presence on RHOBH? Or had her storyline run its course by the end of the season, and thus she was smart to leave when she did??

Sound OFF about all of this with your take down in the comments (below)…

