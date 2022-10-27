RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Photo Of Her Scar From Melanoma Removal Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp is continuing to share her health journey with fans.



As you may recall, the 41-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma after doctors found an “abnormal spot” on her shoulder near where she had a melanoma removed back in March. She said at the time:

“Moral of this story: if a doctor says, ‘come in every 3 months’ please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?’ I thought. Apparently a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old.”

It has undoubtedly been a scary time for Teddi – and now she has another update on her cancer battle for her followers. On Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram to reveal she underwent surgery to remove the melanomas. Sharing some graphic pictures of a scar from the procedure and a selfie of herself in a hospital bed, Teddi opened up in the caption:

“Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc.”

Related: Khloé Kardashian Details Getting A Tumor Removed From Her Face!



The Bravo personality went on to say she wasn’t looking for “sympathy” with the post – but said she was sharing her story since “one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested.” Something else that is helping her through this difficult time? Her support system – including her hubby Edwin Arroyave. Teddi continued:

“I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms. I you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course.”

She then concluded her candid post by promising fans to answer questions whenever “they come up,” noting:

“I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals. Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad.”

Sending Teddi lots of good vibes and love as she continues to kick “cancer’s a**!” You can see the pictures and her entire message (below):

[Image via Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram]