13-Year-Old Boy Latest To Be Duct-Taped On Flight After Allegedly Trying To Kick Out A Window (VIDEO)

Forget first class: the hottest new trend in air travel is flying duct-tape class!

A 13-year-old boy was the most recent passenger who was forced into this craze, as he allegedly grew so violent during an American Airlines flight that employees had no choice but to bind him to his seat!

The incident went down on Tuesday, with the flight taking off on the Hawaiian island of Maui at 12:30 p.m. local time. It was scheduled to land in LA five hours later but was diverted to Honolulu after the young teen started becoming unruly. Witnesses told CBSN Los Angeles the boy had gotten physical with his mother about an hour into the flight, then tried to — we kid you not — kick out a window on the aircraft as it was up in the air (!!!).

Airline staffers had no choice but to keep the kid restrained — with the help of some handy dandy duct-tape.

In a video clip published by the news outlet (below), you can see the flight attendant approaching the boy with duct-tape as a few passengers appear to physically restrain him:

The news station reported that no one was injured, and that the boy was taken into custody in Honolulu. An American Airlines rep told the station the flight was diverted “due to an incident with a passenger on board,” noting:

“Customers were re-accommodated on other flights or provided hotel accommodations. Safety and security is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”

We’re glad the airline sided with its employees and understood that ensuring the passengers’ safety is paramount, because a Frontier Airlines flight crew actually suspended a flight crew for doing the same thing to an unruly passenger last month!

As we reported, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry was duct-taped to his seat during a July 31 flight from Philadelphia to Miami after allegedly groping multiple women and punching a male flight attendant in the face who was watching over him. When the flight landed, Berry was arrested by police on three counts of battery — but weirdly enough, Frontier said the flight attendants involved would be “relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”

A statement from that airline read:

“During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant. As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”

The crew’s suspension caused major outrage on social media, and prompted a scathing condemnation from the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

Thankfully, American Airlines doesn’t seem to mind if a deserving passenger puts themselves in duct-tape class!

[Image via CBSN-LA]