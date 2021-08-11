Chet Hanks Faces MAJOR Backlash Over Recent Anti-Vaccine Video: 'A Complete And Total Loser'

Chet Hanks is at it again…

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s unique (sure…) son, who was previously dragged this year for asserting that a “white boy summer” was upon us, is now being called out again on social media after revealing his opinions about COVID vaccines amid the ongoing pandemic.

As we reported on Tuesday, the 31-year-old son of A-list parents posted an unfortunate video for his half-million Instagram followers in which he came out against getting the COVID-19 shot.

Initially lying to the camera and claiming he was “on the fence about this for a while,” Chet literally called out “psych” like a ’90s kid and slammed the vaccine, saying at one point that “you ain’t stickin’ me with that mother f**kin’ needle.” Disgusting!!! The only (small) consolation here is that Chet is now being SLAMMED on social media by thousands of users. In response to his thoughtless anti-vax take, common sense IG followers have been calling him out ruthlessly for the last 24 hours.

One user absolutely demolished the A-list offspring in one single paragraph:

“What a loser. A complete and total loser. The only reason he has anything is because his last name is Hanks. Zero talent and really probably has some mental problems. He’s also spitting on the graves of those we have lost and the pain of the loved ones left behind. Wonder what he would say if Mom/Dad hadn’t made it? How do we cancel this guy?”

WOW!!!

And there’s more, too, with other IG accounts feeling not-so-generous towards the younger Hanks after more than 617,000 Americans have now died after contracting COVID:

“Wow that went downhill fast” “Poor you… tired of wearing a mask. Smh. #weakminded” “Idiots like you are the problem.” “I’m sure your parents are disgusted, as are anyone WITH A BRAIN!!!” “I would have thought with the parents you have, you would be smarter” “You are a f**king idiot” “Please tell me your education qualifications to spew s**t you obviously know NOTHING about? You sound like an idiot in this video so I wouldn’t take any advice from you, especially advice for my own health and so many others.” “Relax bro you’ll scare your hairline further back”

That last comment!!! Social media is what it is most of the time, but some of y’all are funny AF in the comments section! LOLz!

Twitter users also had some fun with Chet’s not-so-fun anti-vax BS, as you can see with a few good reactions (below):

“Chet Hanks is the price we have to pay for Tom Hanks being such an amazing human” “To be fair, if you’re taking any advice from Chet Hanks about literally anything in life, you need to re-evaluate your entire existence.” “you can either do what the doctors who have dedicated their lives to studying infectious diseases say to do or you can do what chet hanks says to do” “imagining the guy who decides not to get the vaccine bc chet hanks advised against it” “Every 6 months Chet Hanks finds a new way to embarrass Tom Hanks.” “nominating Brendan Fraser to replace Chet Hanks as Tom and Rita’s son”

LOLz!

Honestly, this is where we’re at:

Still don’t understand how Chet Hanks is Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son. pic.twitter.com/Vg7ItzJPwy — Maria Ayala (@1MaryAyala) August 10, 2021

Yeah…

You’d think that a man who watched his parents go through their own scary battle with COVID-19 last year might feel differently about getting vaccinated to protect against the pandemic. Especially considering how strongly Tom himself has come out against “Covidiots” unwilling to do their part to help end this worldwide nightmare.

Sigh.

What do U think of all this COVID craziness, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about it with your take on Chet’s terrible takes down in the comments (below)!

