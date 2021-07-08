Teen Girl Killed After Jumping From Moving Car On Texas Highway During Argument With Her Mother

A teenage girl in Texas died after jumping out of a moving car while she was in the middle of an argument with her mother.

Maddison Taylor was pronounced dead at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Monday night following the tragic incident, which took place on the Interstate-45 North Freeway in Houston, Texas. She was just 15 years old.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teen — who was sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car — was “having a disturbance with her mother” when she opened up the door and jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Upon moving to jump out of the car, Taylor was struck in the next lane over by another car that had also been traveling up the highway. The driver that hit her then fled the scene; soon thereafter, as authorities arrived, Taylor “was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Investigators closed down the busy Houston highway for hours afterwards trying to piece together what happened and when. Another driver told police she had to swerve to avoid hitting the girl, too, after Taylor was originally struck by the first car which fled.

Now, Maddison’s family is heartbroken that the car which hit their beloved family member hasn’t been located. And while they acknowledge the driver of that car wasn’t at fault for Taylor’s decision to jump out in the first place, it’s still maddening that the unidentified driver didn’t stop to render aid or wait for authorities.

Maddison’s cousin Ja’Kaiah Franklin told local Houston TV news station ABC 13 (below):

“It’s really hard, the whole scene of them leaving. It makes us angry basically because what if they were in the same shoe? They would want to know who hit their daughter.”

And another cousin, Denajah Love, added more:

“Whenever I found out about that, I was kind of angry because I get that it was not on purpose, it was an accident. But at least have the respect to wait there until an ambulance gets there or police get there.”

Love also shared her heartbreak over the short life Maddison lived, lamenting all the things the 15-year-old missed out on after being taken from this world far too soon:

“She didn’t really get to live her life. She didn’t get to walk across the stage. She didn’t get to go to prom. She didn’t even get to be in high school yet.”

Here’s more on the story from local news outlet Click2Houston (below):

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs; you can support it HERE.

Rest in Peace, Maddison…

