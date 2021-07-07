Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute To Filmmaker Father, Dead At 84

Rest in peace to an indie filmmaker legend…

Robert Downey Sr. passed away Tuesday night after a long battle with Parkinson’s. The writer-director was known for his many counterculture films, mostly in the ’60s and ’70s, the most notable of which was the racially conscious satire of the ad industry, Putney Swope, which has been inducted into the Library of Congress for its cultural significance.

He was a true filmmaker’s filmmaker and as an actor occasionally popped up in films of his admirers, like Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Boogie Nights and Magnolia.

However, his most famous production ultimately ended up being his son, Robert Downey Jr. The Avengers star, who got to act in a few of his father’s films, including Too Much Sun and Hugo Pool, broke the news of his dad’s passing on Instagram on Wednesday. He wrote:

“RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout. According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.

Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

RDS was 84 years old. So sad to hear of his passing and wishing the family nothing but peace and good memories.

[Image via Criterion/YouTube/Robert Downey Jr/Instagram.]