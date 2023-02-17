Teen Mom Star Brittany DeJesus Is Engaged After A Dreamy Hawaiian Proposal! Awww!

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom star Brittany DeJesus!!

The reality TV vet — who has throngs of fans loyally watching her life unfold on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter — is now happily engaged to her boyfriend Steven! So amazing!!

The man in Brittany’s life keeps a pretty low profile, but he popped up in a very loud way on Instagram on Wednesday. It was on that day Brittany posted a collaborative photo set with him celebrating their recent trip to the Hawaiian island of Oahu AND THEIR ENGAGEMENT! And yes… she most definitely said yes!!

Along with the adorable snaps and videos, Brittany wrote this in the caption (below):

“He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva”

LOLz! Love that!

You can see the duo’s sweet connection — and even catch a clip of the proposal itself, with Steven down on one knee — in this post right here:

So happy for these two! Such a monumental moment of love at one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Like we said, Steven’s been keeping up a pretty private social media life, even after he and Brittany first went IG-official back in May of last year. But it seems like things are going very well for the two of them together!

Congrats to the happy couple!!!

[Image via Brittany DeJesus/Instagram]