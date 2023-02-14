Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Arrested -- Allegedly Threatened & Posted 'Revealing Photos' Of Mackenzie!

Things are not looking great for Ryan Edwards.

If you haven’t heard, the Teen Mom alum was served with a protection order last Thursday — following a domestic dispute, he was ordered to vacate the Tennessee residence which he shares with wife Mackenzie Edwards. A day later, Mackenzie went to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to report the 35-year-old had posted “revealing photos of her to his Instagram account” in retaliation, according to a release.

Apparently, Ryan uploaded a now-deleted photo of Mackenzie exposing her chest in a leather jacket, with the caption:

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Wow… gross.

Does this rise to the level of revenge porn? Maybe not. An officer handling the case revealed in the release:

“The photographs did not show nudity, but were revealing.”

Still gross obviously.

Mackenzie also claimed that Ryan attempted to contact her father, warning him that he’d be coming by their home to pick up his belongings, which was a violation of the protection order issued the day prior. The HCSO revealed in their release:

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings. During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Mackenzie told police the two, who share two children, had “history of domestic violence issues.”

Now, authorities have released more information, proving Ryan actually threatened Mackenzie PRIOR to his arrest. Apparently, the 27-year-old recorded a phone call with Ryan which she “interpreted as a legitimate threat on her life.” According to the arrest affidavit, Ryan can be heard in the recording telling Mackenzie:

“You better f**king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work.”

While it’s not 100% clear what “dudes” Ryan was referring to, Mackenzie responded, “I don’t want to be with you,” to which Ryan hit back:

“Yeah I hear you, but you… look… I guess you didn’t hear me. What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

Yeah, can’t help but take that as a threat. How could someone say that to someone they’re supposed to love and want to protect??

The 35-year-old was then arrested and charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and for violating said Order of Protection on Friday. Will it be enough to keep him away from Mackenzie?

