Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ Move To Vegas Was A ‘Shock’ To The Kids -- And Jace ‘Hates’ It!

Jenelle Evans may be making a great decision in regard to her move when it comes to escaping her scary ex-husband, but her oldest son isn’t necessarily thrilled about it.

During last week’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 32-year-old revealed she’s packing up her brood and moving to Las Vegas! During the episode, she called the new city a “safe haven” for her and her kids amid her split from David Eason. She revealed:

“So much has happened in North Carolina, it’s just traumatized all of us in different ways … I don’t feel safe when I’m in North Carolina, because I don’t know if or where I can run into David.”

We don’t blame her after everything he’s done! She’s gotta keep her kids — which include Jace, 14, Kaiser, 10, and Ensley, 7 — safe. But it sounds like Sin City isn’t Jace’s first choice…

Related: Elon Musk Accuses Megan Fox Of Child Abuse! WTF!

On Tuesday, an insider told The US Sun Jenelle and her kiddos will be moving into a “gated community,” ominously adding “it’s gated for a reason.” Are they referring to the security she’s looking for? But the source went on:

“Jace doesn’t want to move, he hates it, he’s not happy, and he’s lonely. He thinks Vegas is too hot, that it’s miserable and worst of all, he has to start all over again there.”

Oh no! Well, once he gets there to stay we’re sure he’ll discover some of the fantastic appeal the city has to offer! Sure, it’s hot outside right now in the summer, but there’s just so much to do!

But as of now, the source noted that the teen had been excited about his future in North Carolina WITHOUT his stepdad:

“Jace was happy where he was, with David finally gone. Jace has his childhood friends in North Carolina, and he could finally go out and be free and hang out with the people he grew up with.”

Poor guy! It was all apparently a “shock and surprise” to learn he was going to be uprooted:

“He thought they were just going out there for MTV, he didn’t know she was planning on moving them out there. She didn’t ask him, she just went and signed a lease and told the kids, ‘We’re moving to Vegas.’”

During a recent episode of Teen Mom, Jenelle revealed this will be “Jace’s fourth high school that he started this year.” She added:

“I got to keep an eye on who he’s with, I don’t want him getting in any trouble [in Vegas].”

That is all a bummer for a kid, no doubt. But sometimes parents have to parent! Jenelle doesn’t feel she and the kids are safe in the same area as David, and we do not blame her at all. That man creeps us out!

The insider noted the brood is currently in North Carolina packing things up and are expected to drive to Sin City. We’re sure everything will work out!

Thoughts??

[Images via Jenelle Evans/Instagram & David Eason/TikTok]