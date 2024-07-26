Teen Mom Terror! Jenelle Evans 'Traumatized' -- Says She Doesn't 'Feel Safe' From Husband David Eason Amid Divorce!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jenelle Evans is dealing with an entirely new life amid her difficult divorce from David Eason. But the journey to freedom brings with it new fears…

As part of that transition, the North Carolina native has announced she will no longer be calling the Tarheel State home. Instead, she’s moving to… Las Vegas! On Thursday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle’s storyline revolved around her looking at a few different properties in Sin City. And right away, she was sold on making Vegas her home — and the place to raise kids Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7, the latter of whom she shares with David. Amazing!!

Related: Jenelle Vomits Violently When She Thinks About What David Did To Her In Their Marriage

The MTV momma spoke highly of Nevada’s biggest city as far as it relates to raising her family AND escaping the terror they’d experienced with Eason in North Carolina:

“I think Vegas is definitely gonna be a space. Like, my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids. There’s just so much to look forward to for this move to Vegas. So much has happened in North Carolina, it’s just traumatized all of us in different ways.”

But even after signing a rental agreement in Vegas, Jenelle STILL couldn’t get out of David’s clutches. During the ep, she had to return to NC to follow up on the restraining order request she’d filed. Lamenting the return to David’s stomping ground, Jenelle told fans in a voiceover:

“I really don’t want to be here. But this week, I have a court case for a pending restraining order, so we’ll see how that goes. I don’t feel safe when I’m in North Carolina, because I don’t know if or where I can run into David.”

So scary…

Reminder, this is the man who killed the family dog and allegedly abused Jenelle and Jace.

And it got even worse. In a confessional, Jenelle admitted she felt “stalked” and “harassed” by Eason so badly that now she wonders if every single white pickup truck she sees on the highway might be his:

“David’s just capable of intimidating me. I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at and I don’t know if it’s him.”

Absolutely awful.

Of course she’s scared! We’re scared of the guy, and we never go to North Carolina!

In the moments leading up to the hearing, she got so emotional she couldn’t help but break down in tears. The thought of facing David in court was nearly too much for her to bear. In another confessional, while crying, she said:

“My nerves are shot. I keep having panic attacks. I keep thinking how I have to go on stand. It’s just all very scary. And I’m like, shaking. But I gotta do it. I’m really sick of feeling this way. And even though he’s not here, it’s like I’m still walking on eggshells, which sucks.”

MTV’s cameras weren’t allowed in court to show the proceedings of the restraining order hearing itself. But!! Jenelle emerged after the fact with good news: her request had been granted. In turn, that move officially paved the way for her to pick up and ship off to Vegas for good. To celebrate, she opened a FaceTime call with co-star Briana DeJesus, and happily exclaimed:

“All these fears in my head are just poof! Gone now.”

Amazing!

We’re seriously so happy that Jenelle and her kids all made it out of that relationship. And we’re so excited for her to make a new life in Las Vegas! Anonymous sources (wink, wink) tell us that it’s a pretty cool city! Ha!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Jenelle Evans/TikTok/David Eason/Instagram]