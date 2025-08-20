Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence After Son Jace Leaks SHOCKING Private Text Messages With Her!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jenelle Evans is addressing the shocking leaked texts between her and her son.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom alum’s 16-year-old son Jace took to his Instagram page to share shocking screenshots of a heated text exchange between him and Jenelle, showing how “unstable” his mom supposedly is!

As you’ll recall, the reality TV star and her teenage son have had a tumultuous relationship ever since she regain custody of him several years ago. He’s run away from home multiple times and accused her now-ex-husband, David Eason, of strangling him back in 2023. Really icky, complicated stuff. And it seems like things have reached a new boiling point…

Related: Teen Mom‘s Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie’s Divorce FINALIZED!

In the first screenshot, Jenelle accuses Jace of lying about being physically abused by David, which Jace claims is the truth. He goes on to accuse his mother of “standing there yelling in [his] face cussing [him] out just watching things happen.” Oh, no. See (below):

BTW, Jenelle has addressed the abuse rumors in the past, claiming David is NOT abusive and that Jace’s claims stemmed from “mental health issues.” She’s also revealed that the teen specifically battles ADHD, major depressive disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). However, David was slammed with two charges in relation to the incident and is set to go to trial in January, per reports. (Also, when she filed for divorce from David, Janelle opened up about his allegedly “scary” behavior towards her.)

In another screenshot, Jace advocates for his health and “living situation,” and matter-of-factly tells his mother:

“I don’t need you you don’t need me and I don’t understand why ur doing this just because I’m telling the truth ur crazy”

Shockingly, she responds to her son in the following way:

“Your [sic] the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken” “F**K YOU”

Whoa…

One of Jace’s posts was captioned:

“I am finally putting out how much mother really is”

Another stated:

“I need to go back to NC [North Carolina] she is just rlly [sic] unstable.”

This mother-son drama comes just weeks after Jace moved back in with his mom in Las Vegas following a short stint with his dad, Andrew Lewis.

In response to being aired out on social media, Jenelle took to her own IG Story the same day to clarify the context of her heated text argument with Jace! What happened in her POV? She claims Jace was lashing out after she tried to parent! She wrote:

“My children are my whole world, and everything I do is to try and protect them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries, and sometimes that isn’t easy. Jace posting our private texts was his reaction to being rightfully disciplined and while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle.”

She also claimed a lot of the duo’s ongoing “struggle” stems from the teen’s “medical” challenges:

“Navigating Jace’s different medical diagnoses has not been easy but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love, and support he needs. I will always stand by him, no matter what challenges come our way, and I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids. I ask for empathy, kindness, and prayers during this time. Not just for me, but for Jace and our family as we work through this together.”

In a follow-up post, she added:

“Recently he’s also been in trouble with the law these past few months and is having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him. I’ve been trying everything to help him navigate it but we are butting heads in the process. Please give us grace at this time. This is hard on all of us”

Whew, what a doozy of a situation… What are YOUR reactions? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

[Images via Jenelle Evans/Instagram/YouTube & David Eason/TikTok]