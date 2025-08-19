Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie’s Divorce FINALIZED! Custody Agreement Did NOT Go In His Favor!

It’s officially over for Ryan Edwards and his now-ex-wife Mackenzie Standifer — and the custody game plan for their two children didn’t exactly go in his favor.

According to a report published on Monday, the former Teen Mom star and his estranged wife officially became divorced on Friday. The 37-year-old Edwards, best known in the reality TV world as being the ex-partner and then-teenage baby daddy of MTV star Maci Bookout, officially split off from Mackenzie at the end of last week when their divorce agreement was finalized in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Per the US Sun, which spoke to a clerk of the Hamilton County Court on Monday, the 28-year-old Mackenzie has been awarded the home the ex-couple formerly shared in the town of Harrison as part of their legally-binding marital dissolution agreement. Mackenzie actually was the one to purchase that house, regardless. She did so for a cool $309,900 back at the end of 2019. And now, it goes back to her.

As for their shared toys, Mackenzie also gets to keep the car that was previously hers. And Ryan gets to keep all of his cars and motorcycles. That list includes a 2024 Ducati, a 2021 BMW RR, a 2018 Ford F-150, a 2017 Harley Streetglide, a 2013 Mustang GT, and a 1969 Camaro Z28. Vroom vroom!

Meanwhile, both spouses waived the right to any alimony from the other. So, Mackenzie will NOT be receiving spousal support from Ryan. The duo also has to take care of any debts they might have in their own name, rather than rely on the other party to pay ’em off. And they both agreed to refrain from making what the divorce agreement called “disparaging” remarks about each other on social media. Remembering how contentious this breakup was back in the day, uh, that’s probably the right call. Let’s hope they stick to it!

But the real story comes regarding the custody of their two children — son Jagger, 6, and daughter Stella, 4. Mackenzie is listed in the divorce docs as the primary residential parent of the duo, and as that listing suggests, she got nearly full custody. She’ll have the kids for 225 days of the year, while the plan right now is for Ryan to eventually get them for the remaining 140 days.

As part of that 140-day goal, the former reality TV star agreed to a parenting plan that starts at the beginning of the split. Specifically, in the first phase, he’ll get the children from every Saturday at 10 a.m. to every Sunday at 6 p.m. when he returns them to Mackenzie. That schedule began this past weekend. After a bit of that, he’ll get the kids from after-school hours on Thursdays to Sundays at 6 p.m. on alternating weekends.

And then, if all goes well, by February of next year Ryan will get the kids from those same Thursday after-school hours all the way through Monday morning school drop-off on alternating weekends. So, Mackenzie definitely has way more parental time, no doubt about it, but it looks like Ryan has the opportunity to up his quality time with the kiddos if he keeps doing right.

BTW, while there was no spousal support involved, Ryan does owe Mackenzie a bit of child support. After he reported his monthly gross income at $4,482 — and Mackenzie reported hers at $4,166 — the court ordered Ryan to pay $613 every month to go towards the kiddos. So, it’s not an exorbitant amount of money, but it definitely ain’t cheap, either!!!

Anyways, the good news is that Ryan seems to be doing pretty well so far at the school drop-off thing! Ch-ch-check out his latest Instagram post from the end of last week (below) for proof of his recent involvement in his kids’ major milestones:

A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@rcedwards85)

Love that!

But what about the bigger picture, y’all?

Reactions to these divorce deets, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Mackenzie Standifer/Instagram/Ryan Edwards/Instagram/Instagram]