Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Owns Up To Being Absent From Son Bentley's Life In Powerful Exchange

Ryan Edwards is owning up to his previous shortcomings as a teenage father.

On Thursday night’s brand-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 37-year-old Tennessee native got together with his son Bentley and had a powerful conversation about what happened way back then. Of course, Ryan had been estranged from the 16-year-old whom he shared with ex Maci Bookout for years due to Edwards’ persistent struggles with addiction. But now, they are working hard to rebuild their relationship. And Thursday night’s episode gave some really good insight into exactly how that played out.

During the show, while Ryan and Bentley were talking to each other, Edwards opened up by saying that Maci didn’t want him to be around Bentley because he was in such a bad place for such a long time:

“You know for the longest, I’ve not been in a good place. For a while, your momma didn’t want us together at all. It made me mad, but I don’t blame her now.”

Wow.

But my, how things have changed. During the ep, Maci revealed that now is the time “first time” that she and Bentley alike feel “happy” about the teenager spending time with Ryan and his fiancée Amanda Conner. Which is SUCH a good sign for the future.

In the context of that connection, Ryan said this to Bentley about their slowly growing and thriving relationship:

“Sixteen years later, here we are. I’m sorry it took this long, but it’s better now than ever. I’d love to spend time with you whenever you want to come over here.”

Edwards then added:

“I know we ain’t been able to, but I would enjoy that.”

Bentley replied:

“I’ve never really gotten to spend a night at a house you’ve been in.”

And to that, Ryan answered:

“I know, And if you’re ever uncomfortable with anything, if you don’t even want to tell me, just tell Mom and she’ll tell me. But just let us know.”

So magnanimous!

For the mechanic, life at this point is all about turning over a new leaf. He acknowledged how he plans to continue working on himself and has high hopes for the future — while planning to also be there for Bentley throughout:

“There were times I wasn’t there for you, but I hope I’m showing you it’s a little different.”

Bentley smiled and nodded his way through the touching moment. Then, at the end of it all, the two of them dropped this powerful closer on each other:

“I love you.”

We love that SO much. And knowing how much this whole group has been through, we are seriously so happy for this turn of events. We sincerely hope it continues!

What about U, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Ryan Edwards/Instagram/MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube]