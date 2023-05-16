Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards Says She's 'Back' After Ex Ryan Edwards' Prison Sentence!

Mackenzie Edwards is back, baby!

On Instagram Monday, the Teen Mom star broke her social media silence with her first post in nearly a year. Captioning a gorg smiling selfie, the 26-year-old wrote:

“Mack’s back thank you so much for your sweet messages! I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

We absolutely love to see it!

In case you haven’t been keeping up with all things Mackenzie, she’s been through a hell of a time as of late. Estranged husband Ryan Edwards‘ problems with the law finally came to a peak last month when he was sentenced to one year in prison — just two months after she finally filed for divorce due to his non-stop troubling behavior. He allegedly threatened and abused Mackenzie, as well as completely humiliated her on social media — not to mention getting involved with the notorious and terrifying Black Pistons Motorcycle Club. What an awful position to put your wife in!

What finally got him thrown behind bars was being caught driving under the influence — well, specifically being found unconscious in his truck. He passed out at the wheel and ran off the road in April — thankfully he was found, and first responders were able to save his life with emergency naloxone. Of course, his luck wasn’t all good — cops charged him for the possession of controlled substances.

Allegedly, he was staying on the wagon for a long time — but the thing that caused him to spiral back into his addiction struggles was the marital problems with Mackenzie! According to a coworker earlier this month, Ryan began to look a little worse for wear after his marriage to Mackenzie took a downward turn:

“When he first started a year ago he was good. It was worse when the marriage issues deteriorated. It was before February. When all that drama started happening, his actions made more sense.”

The general manager of the company agreed, adding:

“Ryan and Mackenzie ate lunch together a lot in the beginning. She would come here and eat lunch. The young boy was here too. We talked to her. She was nice and personable. She stopped coming in the fall. He was family oriented. He was trying really hard. He needs a new normal. Personal issues cause problems. You use drugs because you’re trying to escape something.”

Of course, even if all that is true it’s unfair to put things on her. After all, it’s equally likely — more likely really — that his problems with Mackenzie were his own fault. She stood by his side through so much, it’s hard to imagine she was the problem. Just sayin’.

Things have taken a turn for the mom of two since getting clear of Ryan. She’s got a new man in her life — 27-year-old Josh Planter, who’s reportedly “honest” and “hardworking” with his own excavating company. And now it seems she’s making her return to social media, too! Love to see the confidence returning!

We can’t wait to see where this new era takes Mackenzie, and we wish her nothing but the best! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

