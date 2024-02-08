Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals He’s Making BANK Doing OnlyFans!

Tyler Baltierra is happy showing off his bod if it keeps bringing in the moolah.

As we’ve been following, the Teen Mom alum has been dabbling in the OnlyFans business ever since seriously bulking up in the muscle department last year. His wife and MTV co-star Catelynn Lowell has been running the operation. And earlier this week, they shared a promo vid on X (Twitter) for the 32-year-old’s page. Tyler could be seen showing off his muscular physique in tiny undies as Catelynn captioned it:

“Come see what everyone is talking about”

And on Wednesday, Tyler gave context for his ‘fit in the video — while hyping up the cash flow he’s seen since starting the page:

“Cate buys me what the people on OF are requesting to see lmao! & I’m not shy or shameful about my body whatsoever! She’s having a lot of fun with it, which makes it fun for me & we’ve been having a blast doing this together tbh! It’s making well over 6 figures already & has stayed in the top 1%! So everyone who chooses to hate can keep on hatin & we’ll just keep on rollin I guess!”

Cate buys me what the people on OF are requesting to see lmao! ????????‍♂️ & I’m not shy or shameful about my body whatsoever! She’s having a lot of fun with it, which makes it fun for me & we’ve been having a blast doing this together tbh! It’s making well over 6 figures already & has… https://t.co/ZcqxGKM1gC — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 8, 2024

DAMN! Six figures?!?!

Catelynn has since deleted the promo vid after receiving backlash from fans who brought up the couple’s daughter Carly — who they gave up for adoption when they were 16 — and her adoptive parents. But Tyler didn’t back down! See (below):

Idk I’ll prolly just move back into a trailer park where I belong ???? & as far as B & T go, I couldn’t please them or get their approval if I was damn Mother Teresa herself lol ????‍♂️???? besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone’s expectations besides my own! https://t.co/HWWQItJ3Bw — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 8, 2024

Money talks! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

