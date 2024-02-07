Henry Cavill Does NOT Like Filming Love Scenes -- And Once Had A MORTIFYING Experience!

It may be a blessing to see Henry Cavill strip down on screen, but it’s not something he really approves of doing.

During Monday’s installment of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Brit told host Josh Horowitz that he’s not big on shooting sex scenes. He explained why:

“I’m not a fan … I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie rather than just the audience. … I think sometimes they’re overused these days, and it’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘is this really necessary or is it people just with less clothing on?’”

Ohhh, OK. So he only really approves when there’s real merit to the steamy scenes — not just for some unabashed fun, which he says is what makes them “uncomfortable.” He continued:

“And that’s where you start to get more uncomfortable, and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here, there’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.’”

Valid! But he reiterated he’s not 100 percent against them — they just have to really fit into the story telling narrative:

“I think sex scenes can be great in a movie. They can really help with the storytelling, but most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘OK, but, I mean, what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, oh, naked person, great?’ … [I’m] not a fan of doing [that].”

Hopefully he doesn’t pull back on shooting shirtless scenes, too, though. You don’t have to be having sex to do that! LOLz! Watch his full interview (below):

BTW, back in 2015, the Man of Steel star opened up about a really embarrassing moment he had while shooting a sex scene where, uh, his manhood thought the real deal was going down. He told Men’s Fitness at the time that while shooting The Tudors at just 23 years old in 2007, he got an erection:

“It’s only happened to me once. A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts and I hadn’t rearranged my stuff into a harmless position. She’s basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard.”

Oof! He said he apologized afterward, but that he felt like there was just no coming back from that:

“It’s not great when you’re in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a boner is it? No, not acceptable.”

Well, all of a sudden, his stance on sex scenes makes a bit more sense now! Ha!!

