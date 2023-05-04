Five Teenagers Shot To Death By Convicted Sex Offender During Oklahoma Slumber Party

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Seven people are dead — including five teenagers — after a horrific murder-suicide in a rural area outside the tiny town of Henryetta, Oklahoma.

On Monday, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for two teenagers who had been reported missing from the area. Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were reported missing after attending a sleepover at a friend’s house over the weekend. When they didn’t come home by Sunday night, as instructed by their parents, concerned family members called police, and officers sprung into action.

On Monday morning, cops came to a property where the teens were thought to have been. In a rural area of the property, they found a horrific sight. Laid out across the ground away from view were the dead bodies of Webster and Brewer, as well as those of Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Also found dead in the area was a 35-year-old woman named Holly Guess, as well as a 39-year-old man named Jesse McFadden. Based on evidence at the scene, police believe McFadden — who was Guess’ husband — shot her and the teens to death before dying by suicide. Per the Associated Press, McFadden (pictured above, in a recent mugshot) was a convicted rapist and registered sex offender in the state of Oklahoma.

The teenagers had all been close friends, and had enjoyed going to each others’ homes for sleepovers for years, according to The Oklahoman. Ivy’s mother Ashleigh Webster told News Nation that her daughter was best friends with Holly Guess’ daughter Tiffany. However, McFadden was Holly’s new husband — and the Websters didn’t know much about him:

“We knew him just because our kids were close so we would communicate pick up, drop offs, stuff like that. But we weren’t friendly outside of that but we had met him and Holly many times.”

What the families didn’t know is that McFadden was a convicted sex offender who had recently been released from prison, per News Nation. Multiple outlets report he was due in court again on Monday to face a trial for child pornography charges. When he failed to show up for court, law enforcement officers went to his home to serve a warrant for his arrest — and that’s when they came up on this awful tragedy.

Ivy’s father Justin Webster said:

“Tiffany Guess and our daughter were best friends, but we didn’t really know anything about this guy. We had a read on him that he was a little weird but we felt comfortable, especially knowing several of our daughter’s friends would go over there all the time and hang out. They would go over there on the weekends.”

Justin added:

“Tiffany would come over here at our house and stay here on the weekends, [but] we never suspected any sort of maliciousness.”

So terrible…

Now, the families of the victims are understandably incensed that McFadden was living in their community without anyone there being told about his history.

Justin spoke to KFOR-TV about the registered sex offender, and how the Webster family had only learned about his real history after the tragedy occurred:

“I’m angry with the system and I think everybody in this whole country should be angry with the system. This is a man that had priors. He was a sex offender, and he was let loose on a sentence that he should have been in there longer. And if you ask me if you messed up one time, you should be in there for life.”

According to News 9, McFadden pleaded guilty to first degree rape back in 2003. He was sentenced to served 28 years in prison then, and was released in 2020 after 17 years behind bars.

While still in prison back in 2016, he was accused of sending nude photos to a minor via an illegally-acquired cell phone. He was eventually charged with two counts of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by the use of technology, and one count of possessing child pornography. His missed court appearance Monday was to be a trial to face those charges.

Now, the surviving loved ones of all the victims are left with nothing but grief and shock. Jan Mayo, whose daughter Holly was the one married to McFadden, told the Tulsa World she thought he was a “con man” who lied about his past.

Mayo claimed McFadden even paid a woman to call Holly and pretend to be his 2003 rape victim. In that call, the paid-off woman allegedly told Holly the “real story” of the rape at McFadden’s bidding. Mayo only learned the woman was not McFadden’s 2003 rape victim after news of this awful murder-suicide came out this week. Upon learning about all the deaths, per the Tulsa World, the “victim” called Holly’s grieving family members and told them she was allegedly paid off to tell a fake story.

Sickening…

About her late daughter Holly, the grieving Mayo said:

“My daughter would never do anything to harm her children. She was not an accomplice in this.”

Here is more on this awful story, via NewsNation (below):

What a terrible, terrible situation.

We send our condolences to the families of the victims.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

