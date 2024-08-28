Teresa Giudice Dropped Daughter Milania Off At College & Promptly Made The Moment ALL About Herself!

Move over, Kim Kardashian… you’ve got major competition in the “overbearing moms” department!

Early on Wednesday, Teresa Giudice took to Instgram to post pictures of her 18-year-old daughter Milania beginning her freshman year at the University of Tampa in Florida. First off, it’s insane to us that Milania is 18 and off to college. Where did the time go?! We are old AF! LOLz!!

But the story here isn’t Milania’s arrival to adulthood (time flies!) or her matriculation to the U of T (congrats!). The story is how the Real Housewives of New Jersey star can’t help but make herself the center of attention even amid her daughter’s big moment!!

Ch-ch-check out Tre’s IG post for yourself (below) to see what we mean. In it, the mother-daughter duo is together in scantily-clad swimsuits in front of a pool, along with a video of them posing for other pics on an oversized chair:

Tre… you have PLENTY of attention back home with your Bravo career. So, come on, girl! It’s Milania’s turn to shine on her own without her momma forcing her way into every social media snap!!

Now, to be fair, Tre looks f**king incredible for 52 years old. Nobody is debating that! If we had that bod, we’d be flaunting it, too. Ha!! But at Milania’s college drop-off?! Really?? It’s giving “momma making it all about herself” vibes!!

It’s time for the teen to spread her wings. Take easy classes, drop hard classes, talk to boys, maybe join a sorority, definitely party a little bit… you know, that whole deal. And Tre’s husband Luis Ruelas certainly knows that whole deal, even if he’s been creepy as f**k about it.

BTW, we’re not the only ones who feel this way. In the comments, IG users are offering up criticisms of Tre taking Tampa by storm:

“Milania is just like a her mom attention seeking! Teresa is eating this up!” “The video is so cringe. Lol Teresa is trying too hard.” “Teresa, relax. Just be normal it’s only a picture” “Stop your mom from hanging out near the young kids! It’s weird!” “Now let her be herself. Go home. Time to spread her wings and grow.” “What’s with the legs!! Always posing!” “What every college mom does, poses for pictures on their daughter’s campus.”

BAM!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is Tre making this ALL about herself?! Does she need to recede just a little bit and let Milania have her moment?? TBH, if this is college drop-off… can you even imagine what Tre’s four daughters’ weddings will be like?? Just saying!

