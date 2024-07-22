Teresa Giudice Opens Up About THAT Coachella Meeting With Taylor Swift!

Teresa Giudice is totally a Swiftie now!

Taylor Swift made waves when she decided to attend Coachella back in April alongside her beau Travis Kelce. The pair seemed to have an amazing time getting all snuggly in the crowd, but that’s not all T-Swizzle was up to during the music fest! She was also making some new friends — the biggest surprise of which was the Real Housewives of New Jersey star!

Remember when the Bravolebrity’s hubby Luis Ruelas dropped THAT picture on Instagram and broke the internet?? LOLz!

We absolutely LOVED this very unexpected meetup! And T was apparently a huge fan, too!

On Saturday, she spoke to US Weekly at Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events in NYC, and totally gushed about her run-in with Mz. Swift! She even said their meetup made her a Swiftie for life:

“She was such a sweetheart. I became a Swiftie now because of her. I hate to bother anyone but she was such a sweetheart, and that’s how I am. Like if anybody ever wants a picture I’m always nice to them and she was so sweet. She was so sweet.”

Aww!

She went on to say she met the musician when they were both watching Ice Spice perform — and she knew her Bravo bestie Jennifer Aydin is a BIG Swiftie — so she had to say hi:

“Jennifer Aydin, [who’s] on my show, she loves her. I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m doing this for Jennifer Aydin.'”

So cute! What a nice thing to do for her friend — and she made a new, totally unexpected friend in the process. Love it!

