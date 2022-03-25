Whoa! Teresa Giudice Hospitalized For ‘Emergency Medical Procedure’!

Oh no! Teresa Giudice is in the hospital with a mystery medical problem!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and had to have an “emergency medical procedure,” according to a scary report from Page Six. Whoa!

While no other details about the surgery were revealed, Teresa’s rep did make sure to tell the outlet her procedure early Thursday morning was “non-cosmetic,” adding:

“She is in recovery, currently resting, and she thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes.”

Fortunately, the Bravolebrity plans on being released from the hospital “within the next 24 hours.” That is good to hear!

It looks like Teresa is recovering well, as her daughter Gia Giudice shared a picture on Instagram Stories of her momma wearing a face mask while laying down in a hospital bed. She captioned, along with prayer-hand and heart emojis:

“Such a trooper. I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice.”

Awww! What a good daughter! This must be so stressful for her!

Meanwhile, Teresa has not yet commented on her health scare. The 49-year-old television personality’s last post on the ‘gram was a photo of the cast from season one of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — which was dropped a day before she entered the hospital. She captioned the picture:

“I can’t believe The Ultimate Girls Trip is coming to an end tonight! I had such a blast on this trip Hope you guys all enjoyed it!”

We’re wishing Teresa a speedy recovery from her health issue!

[Image via Teresa Giudice/Instagram, Gia Giudice/Instagram]