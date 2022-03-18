Melissa Gorga Found Out About Teresa Giudice Bridesmaid Snub On LIVE TV!

Melissa Gorga has some very surprising thoughts about being excluded from Teresa Giudice‘s bridal party!

ICYMI, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live On Tuesday, Teresa revealed to host Andy Cohen that she was having eight bridesmaids at her wedding with fiancé Luis Ruelas this summer. However, one person who would not be seen standing by her side on the big day? Her sister-in-law Melissa!

In case you didn’t know, the 42-year-old personality has been married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga since 2004 and starred alongside her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since season three of the show. So of course, fans were a little shocked to hear she wouldn’t be in the bridal party. And when Andy asked if this would “be news” to her family member, Teresa even admitted it might be a shock for her to find out this way, saying:

“I guess so, I mean, hello! We’re on national TV.”

It turns out she was right! On the latest episode of her On Display podcast Thursday, Melissa spoke out about the situation and revealed she DID learned about not making the cut as one of Teresa’s bridesmaids when the WWHL chat premiered.

Woooooow. She said:

“I’m not gonna lie: I’ve had a lot of news outlets reaching out to me. Since everyone wants to know how I feel, let’s just answer it. Yes, I watched Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and I did find out on TV that I’m not gonna be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid.”

Oof, that is rough! But Melissa is choosing not to get upset about the Standing Strong author’s snub! In fact, she insisted she is “okay with” the decision, explaining:

“I understand, to each their own. I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, that makes perfect sense.”

The Bravolebrity still questioned who the other four bridesmaids could be, wondering if her future sisters-in-law on Luis’ side were going to be up at the altar during the nuptials:

“I mean, if she’s having Louie’s sisters, well then, I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa.”

She continued to show grace, saying:

“I wish her nothing but happiness. I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie. Whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I’ll be fine with it. I just — you know, she could’ve put me in an ugly dress anyway! I’m just kidding! But for real. No, just kidding.”

LOLz! While Melissa may not be a bridesmaid, the mom of three noted that she will continue to love and support Teresa as she has always done over the years:

“I feel like I’ve been there for her through thick and thin, through so much in her life and [for] her girls, and her family. Joe and I have been here for a long time. We’ve always backed her up and we haven’t said much on the show in a negative light regarding her and Louie and it’s for a reason. ‘Cause we want her happy and we want it to be good.”

It seems Melissa is hinting at all of the concerns that have come up from cast members and fans over Luis’ past actions, which includes allegations that he beat his former fiancee in front of their kids. He has since denied that the physical assault ever happened. The Gorga family has remained pretty quiet about the accusations on the season, opting not to speak negatively about the couple on the show and remaining skeptical about the claims.

At the end of the day, Melissa expressed on the podcast that she just wants Teresa to be happy:

“So I hope she sees that and realizes that. I wish her nothing but happiness and I’m sure her wedding will be absolutely beautiful. I just wanted to touch on it a little bit so everyone can stop asking me.”

What a great reaction to have about this! Talk about taking the high road! Are you shocked Melissa isn’t lashing out over not being included, Perezcious readers? Would you have had a completely different reaction about the situation? Sound OFF with your opinions in the comments (below).

