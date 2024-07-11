OMG! Is Teresa Giudice Actually Thinking About Leaving RHONJ?? She Says...

Say it ain’t so, Tre!!!

Teresa Giudice has been a mainstay on the Real Housewives of New Jersey since before this country was founded!! OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but seriously — the 52-year-old has been an icon for the entire run of Bravo‘s show about the upper crust of the Garden State. And we seriously can’t imagine the show going on without her! But could it really be over?!?!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you know all about the major turmoil and changes coming for RHONJ. The last TWO seasons were so unbelievably toxic that Andy Cohen strongly hinted that there would be a major cast shake-up to get things going again. And the center of that toxicity is Tre’s never-ending feud with her brother Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. They’re so mad at each other that they don’t even want to be filmed together! Tough to make a show work like that!

So, naturally, it left fans wondering whether this might be the end of the line for the ex-con on Bravo. And for months now, rumors have been flying that the network might part ways with Tre before season 15 ramps up. But thankfully, Tre is biting back HARD against those persistent rumors! And she’s digging her feet in!!

On Tuesday, Joe Giudice‘s ex-wife popped up on Live With Kelly And Mark and very clearly stated that she is NOT going anywhere when it comes to the future of RHONJ! Good!! Kelly Ripa asked her point-blank if the rumors about Tre leaving the show amid cast shake-up plans are true, and she replied:

“I’m not leaving, I started the show. When Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Whew!!

That’s a relief. And it’s true! She’s been around for all 14 seasons so far. We really can’t imagine her doing anything else! As for the rumors of her supposedly imminent departure, Tre hinted that “maybe some of my cast members” were the ones responsible for putting them out there. Hmmm… is that a not-so-subtle jab at Melissa??

Speaking of Melissa, Tre acknowledged how fraught season 13 was — and how unbelievably dramatic the reunion logistics turned out to be — after co-host Mark Consuelos said:

“The last reunion was a doozy.”

Understatement. Of. The. Century. Tre acknowledged it and claimed:

“We’re having something. I don’t know what they’re calling it, but we are doing something.”

Inneresting! Literally all of season 13 was fraught for Tre, too. She lamented how her time on-camera back then wasn’t nearly as productive as what she’d been hoping because everybody was just constantly at each other’s throats:

“I was so angry last year. I was doing the same thing, because it’s like, I wanted to get my point across but then they were yelling over me. You can’t get your point across the right way when people are yelling at each other.”

And just like the reality TV veteran that she is, Tre hinted that two of her (unnamed) co-stars “played really dirty” behind the scenes during this past season, and those antics will be exposed shortly! She’s so wise with that. Always keeping us on the hook for more. This is why she can never leave RHONJ! It’s in her blood at this point! LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Thoughts?! Reactions?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

