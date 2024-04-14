Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Coachella Day 2 Together -- Watch Them Dance In The Crowd!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the definition of a Love Story during Coachella day two.

On Saturday, the happy couple attended day two of the famed music festival in Indio, California and totally melted everybody’s hearts! In fan footage captured at the event, the lovebirds can be seen dancing in the massive crowd during Ice Spice’s set, but don’t be worried… Travis was on bodyguard duty!

In one clip, the hulking NFL star could be seen wrapping his arms around the White Horse singer in a protective embrace. They were totally in a little love bubble! See HERE.

It’s so wild to see her in the crowd! Given it was the VIP section — but still!

In the comments, fans wrote things like:

“I never thought I would be able to see Taylor in Coachella or in the middle of the crowd again in my life” “Her security must be freaking out” “travis is the only bodyguard she needs” “She’s in the crowd cause she knows Travis will take care of her I cannot with this cuteness!”

Elsewhere in the night, the pair were seen backstage during Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers set dancing the night away! See HERE.

Loves it!

Taylor, who supportively wore a New Heights hat in a nod to Travis’ podcast, also brought along her Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter and her man Barry Keoghan. So cute!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Were you surprised to see Tay in the pit? Let us know in the comments down below!

