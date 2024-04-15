Taylor Swift & Teresa Giudice -- New Coachella Besties?? LOLz!

Name a more iconic duo… Luis Ruelas will wait!

Teresa Giudice‘s husband took to his Instagram account on Sunday afternoon to drop the biggest surprise pic of the first weekend at Coachella: his reality TV star wife posted up in all smiles while standing alongside Taylor Swift! Yes, Tre met Tay in the Palm Springs-area desert, and the two appeared to party it up together when they were there!!

Related: Why Fans Think This Tortured Poets Track Might Be Taylor’s Most Heartbreaking Ever!

Like we said, Ruelas was the one who tipped the world off to this unlikely pairing. On his IG account, he snapped the pic of his 51-year-old wife rocking a pink cowboy hat alongside Taylor, who had on all black along with a green backwards cap. In the caption, Luis appropriately wrote:

“Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife”

Ch-ch-check out the happy pic for yourself (below):

Amazing!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star then re-shared the post on her own feed and tagged Bravo in it while adding this HIGHlarious caption:

“Coachella (Teresa’s Version)”

LOLz!! In the comments section of Tre’s re-share, Andy Cohen simply wrote “dead,” while fellow RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin added:

“OK — finally jealous of something!”

Ha!! On Ruelas’ original reveal post, many IG followers and Coachella commentators added plenty of their own thoughts about the unexpected desert duo, too:

“Proof that Taylor is really the nicest person on the planet.” “Tre is living her best life and we love to see it!!! Tswift and Tre, two icons!” “DOES SHE WATCH RHONJ?!?!?” “This begs the question, is Taylor swift a housewives fan?!” “Iconic.” “This is the best pic I’ve ever seen in my life”

Looks like fans were surprised at the pair’s presentation out in the Palm Springs heat just like we are… and we love it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]