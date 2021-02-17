Tessica Brown Feuding With Blogger Who Claims She Made Up Gorilla Glue Saga!

Tessica Brown wants y’all to know she did NOT fabricate her Gorilla Glue gaffe, and she’s coming for anyone who says otherwise!

The TikToker — who rose to fame as “Gorilla Glue Girl” after sharing her story about the complications that came after using the industrial adhesive in her hair — was accused by a blogger of making the whole thing up and scamming all of social media.

But Tessica’s maintaining her account, and her team is now telling the blogger to buzz off or risk getting dragged into court. According to TMZ, an attorney repping the viral star’s management team sent a cease and desist letter to the person who runs the Instagram and Twitter accounts @gossipofthecity_, which seems hellbent on debunking Tessica’s hair-raising tale.

Both accounts, which have close to 610,000 combined followers, have been posting about the situation for several days now, using messages and videos to claim that Tessica lied about her story and scammed her fans — particularly those who donated money to her.

The account also re-posted a 15-minute video from another woman attempting to debunk Tessica’s story by spraying Gorilla Glue in her own hair. The post read:

“Salute to this sister who actually deserves the money y’all donated to that liar. #girlbye.”

However, Tessica’s lawyer, Jeffrey Klein, insists she wasn’t lying nor joking about her account, and says Gossip of the City is defaming Tessica by suggesting otherwise. The cease and desist letter warned the account’s operator to stop spreading the claim that Tessica scammed everybody into thinking she sprayed Gorilla Glue into her hair.

TMZ noted that the letter was sent last Friday and claimed that a lawsuit could be filed if the account keeps it up. But the majority of the posts seem to still be up, and the account went as far to claim that the cease and desist was fake, too. Tessica’s team told the outlet that it is very much real, however, and that the person behind the account is on thin ice. For her part, Tessica insists her ordeal really went down. As we reported, she went to the emergency room over this predicament before flying out to California for a procedure to remove the adhesive.

Others who tried to disprove her story found themselves in similar situations. Last week, viral prankster Len Martin attempted to bust Tessica by Gorilla Glue-ing his lips to a cup, only to end up in the emergency room to have the cup surgically peeled off. He told fans:

“I thought that chick with the Gorilla Glue was making that story up. But no, it’s real. I don’t know why I tried it. Now they talking bout cutting the tip of my lips off in surgery… yall pray for me #gorrilagluechallenge smh.”

Yikes.

