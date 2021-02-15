Got A Tip?

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Accepts MMA Fighter Julian Marquez’s Valentine Request On One Wild Condition!

This could have been the most epic Valentine fling.

After winning his first fight since 2017 (congrats!), MMA fighter Julian Marquez used his big moment on ESPN to ask a surprise question to none other than Miley Cyrus. On Saturday, he very publicly shared:

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damned mic. And to call these people out right now… this is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus — will you be my Valentine?”

No stranger to bold requests made for the sake of love, the musician responded shortly after! With one condition in mind, the Disney Channel alum wrote:

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS Happy VDay and Congrats my love!”

All would have been happily ever after had the athlete been able to complete his side of the bargain, but instead he made an ultimatum of his own:

 

Which, as might expect, didn’t go over so well with the Plastic Hearts songstress. Posing for a mirror selfie on Sunday (below), the actress seemed to indirectly reference the fanboy’s failed attempt at romance.

Miley Cyrus Posts Indirect Response To Julian Marquez's Tattoo Request
(c) Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Welp, he tried! Shoulda just pulled out those clippers, Julian! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Miley Cyrus/Instagram & ESPN MMA/Twitter]

Feb 15, 2021 12:04pm PDT

