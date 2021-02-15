Miley Cyrus Accepts MMA Fighter Julian Marquez’s Valentine Request On One Wild Condition!

This could have been the most epic Valentine fling.

After winning his first fight since 2017 (congrats!), MMA fighter Julian Marquez used his big moment on ESPN to ask a surprise question to none other than Miley Cyrus. On Saturday, he very publicly shared:

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damned mic. And to call these people out right now… this is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus — will you be my Valentine?”

No stranger to bold requests made for the sake of love, the musician responded shortly after! With one condition in mind, the Disney Channel alum wrote:

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS Happy VDay and Congrats my love!”

All would have been happily ever after had the athlete been able to complete his side of the bargain, but instead he made an ultimatum of his own:

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife ???? https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021

Which, as might expect, didn’t go over so well with the Plastic Hearts songstress. Posing for a mirror selfie on Sunday (below), the actress seemed to indirectly reference the fanboy’s failed attempt at romance.

Welp, he tried! Shoulda just pulled out those clippers, Julian! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

