Gorilla Glue Gone! Tessica Brown Shares Details About Procedure That Saved Her Hair

Tessica Brown and all her supporters can breathe a sigh of relief now that the Gorilla Glue has been removed from her hair.

For us, this journey has only been about a week long, but for Tessica, it’s been more than a month since her ill-fated decision to use glue spray on her head. The 40-year-old paid the price for her actions with a lot of painful attempts to remove it, but on Thursday, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon finally did the job (and for free!).

Asked about her reaction to Dr. Michael Obeng’s success, Tessica told Entertainment Tonight:

“Really and truly, I was like, ‘Whoa!’ He is everything! I thanked him and hugged him and thanked him. I just came from my appointment a while ago, and we took so many more pictures… I didn’t even know what else, like, what could I do for you?”

Of the procedure itself, she shared:

“He told me that he didn’t have to put me into the deep sleep, but from the video that I’d seen, I heard myself talking. I had no clue what happened when this was going on. I had no clue. So if it hurt, I don’t know. All I remember is getting up.”

The mother of five is scheduled for another procedure on Friday, and Dr. Obeng has given her additional products to use herself at home. She explained:

“It has some damage on my scalp and around the edges, but I still have hair. He’s hoping the treatment will keep it from the little parts falling out.”

The doctor warned her not to use anything else on her scalp for six weeks, though he did approve of her wearing wigs — which is a good thing, because Beyoncé‘s hairstylist, Neal Farinah promised to pay Tessica a visit, “and we gonna eat some crawfish together, and we gonna get a wig together,” she dished.

Meanwhile, she has big plans for the GoFundMe money that has been raised on her behalf, which currently amounts to more than $21,000. She said:

“As far as the GoFundMe, I am going to buy me a wig and I’m going to pick three families out of St. Bernard Parish to help out. Because again, we never thought that this was going to be the way it turned out. And people are still going off on me that it’s still up. I just told my sister, we have to take this down and we have to take it down now. Whatever’s there now, this is what I’m gonna go do with it, what I’ll do when I get back home.”

The Louisiana native added:

“I pretty much love everybody at St. Bernard Parish, and majority of them love me too. So I don’t even know who to pick, but I’m gonna pick three people. Because again, I never thought for one second that it was going to be that much because at this point I think it’s like $20,000.”

Tessica still has some trouble dealing with the haters, but it sounds like she has a great support system — her mom even called into Wendy Williams’s show to defend her daughter! The viral star recalled:

“Today I got a message and it was like, ‘You have to go watch the show.’ I’m sitting there there like, ‘What, my mom on the phone with Wendy?!’ [My mom said], ‘I know you goes ham on everybody that come on the show. I watch the show everyday, but my baby made a mistake, give her a break.’…Wendy, she was speechless, like she didn’t know what to [do].”

But overall, her feeling seems to be relief, and gratitude towards the social media sensation that led her to Dr. Obeng. She reflected:

“I’m thanking everybody. Everybody. Over this weekend I’m dedicating myself to thanking everybody. All the hatred stuff, guess what? I’m going to thank them too. I’m thanking everybody because I’m good. I got hair, you know what I’m saying? I’m good. It didn’t kill me, all it did was [make me stronger].”

We remain so glad this story had a happy ending! Wishing Tessica all the best for the future.

