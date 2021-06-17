Gorilla Glue Viral Star Now Selling Her Own Haircare Products!

Tessica Brown is making the most of her viral fame!

The woman known for applying industrial Gorilla Glue adhesive spray to her hair took to social media on Wednesday to announce a new venture: her very own hair care line!

Naturally, the viral star drew from her scary hair incident that made her TikTok famous in February before pitching her new brand, Forever Hair, which she has apparently been working on for months.

The mother-of-5 explained the line includes an $18 growth-stimulating hair oil, which she “needed to grow [her] hair back” and “stimulate [her] hair follicles” after the Gorilla Glue gaffe.

Related: Tessica Is Pregnant!

According to the brand’s website, the oil promises to increase “blood flow to follicles promoting growth” and reduce “excessive shedding.” Forever Hair is also selling a $14 setting spritz for a “firm, flake free hold with lasting shine. That’s not all: the website also teases an edge control, which is still to come but not currently available.

We’re glad to see Tessica is using her viral fame to get her business off the ground. If that’s not the TikTok dream, we don’t know what is!

Ch-ch-check out her post (below) for more.

Would YOU use a hair care product from the Gorilla Glue Girl??

[Image via Tessica Brown/Instagram]